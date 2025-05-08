Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) (08-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.26 280.22

GBP 378.20373.75

EUR 321.00 317.21

JPY 1.9728 1.9496

SAR 75.52 74.63

AED 77.13 76.

73

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3374

LIBOR 3M 4.2982

LIBOR 6M 4.1695

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.05278.75275.98273.64271.02 268.32265.88

EUR317.62316.46 313.97311.91 309.55 307.12 304.88

GBP373.91372.20 368.56365.49362.06358.58 355.38

