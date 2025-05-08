EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.26 280.22
GBP 378.20373.75
EUR 321.00 317.21
JPY 1.9728 1.9496
SAR 75.52 74.63
AED 77.13 76.
73
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3374
LIBOR 3M 4.2982
LIBOR 6M 4.1695
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.05278.75275.98273.64271.02 268.32265.88
EUR317.62316.46 313.97311.91 309.55 307.12 304.88
GBP373.91372.20 368.56365.49362.06358.58 355.38
