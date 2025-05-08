Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against US Dollar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:43 PM
The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.51 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.47
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.51 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.47.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.75 and Rs 283.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.80 to close at Rs 318.
02 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 374.12 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 375.79.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.64 and Rs 75.05 respectively.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed
Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar
SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatization
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI SVP meets Global SME advisor2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 6,482 more points3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.4,200 to 352,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon interacts with KCCI to resolve business community's issues4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against US Dollar3 minutes ago
-
PIDE syndicate approves bold reform agenda to reinvent Pakistan’s leading policy think tank6 hours ago
-
SECP launches awareness sessions on Corporatization3 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 08 May 20253 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 202511 hours ago