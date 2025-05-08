Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 04 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 07:43 PM

The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.51 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.47

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.75 and Rs 283.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.80 to close at Rs 318.

02 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.95, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.67 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 374.12 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 375.79.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 and 02 paisa to close at Rs 76.64 and Rs 75.05 respectively.

