Rally Held In Mirpurkhas To Show Solidarity With Pak Army
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM
A rally was held at Government Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn the Indian government's actions
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A rally was held at Government Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn the Indian government's actions.
Led by Regional Director Colleges Mir Chand Oad and Principal Professor Tamkeen Fatima, the rally was participated by teachers, staff, and students.
The participants raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and country, with Oad expressing confidence that India's intentions would be foiled by the army and people's patriotic spirit.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness
Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Riphah Healthcare Services stands united with armed forces of Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
India’s grave mistake of aggression to entail consequences: PM2 minutes ago
-
India supports defunct organizations to spread terrorism: Asif2 minutes ago
-
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army6 minutes ago
-
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq6 minutes ago
-
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situation5 minutes ago
-
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judiciary38 minutes ago
-
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation38 minutes ago
-
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression38 minutes ago
-
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions38 minutes ago