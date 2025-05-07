Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

A rally was held at Government Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn the Indian government's actions

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A rally was held at Government Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn the Indian government's actions.

Led by Regional Director Colleges Mir Chand Oad and Principal Professor Tamkeen Fatima, the rally was participated by teachers, staff, and students.

The participants raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and country, with Oad expressing confidence that India's intentions would be foiled by the army and people's patriotic spirit.

