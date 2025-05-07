Open Menu

Rally Held In Mirpurkhas To Show Solidarity With Pak Army

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

A rally was held at Government Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn the Indian government's actions

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A rally was held at Government Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemn the Indian government's actions.

Led by Regional Director Colleges Mir Chand Oad and Principal Professor Tamkeen Fatima, the rally was participated by teachers, staff, and students.

The participants raised slogans in support of the Pakistan Army and country, with Oad expressing confidence that India's intentions would be foiled by the army and people's patriotic spirit.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

6 minutes ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

6 minutes ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

6 minutes ago
 OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

5 minutes ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

5 minutes ago
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

38 minutes ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

38 minutes ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

38 minutes ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

38 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon ..

Mirpurkhas Commissioner's meeting reviews Monsoon preparedness

38 minutes ago
 Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to pl ..

Erdogan calls PM Shehbaz; says Turkiye ready to play role of Pakistan's committe ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan