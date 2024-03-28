Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 01, 2024
USD 277.
9725
GBP 350.8569
EUR 300.8496
JPY 1.8324
APP/mzr/
