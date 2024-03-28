Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 28, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date April 01, 2024

USD 277.

9725

GBP 350.8569

EUR 300.8496

JPY 1.8324

APP/mzr/

