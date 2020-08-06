Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3055 06.08.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 10, 2020
USD 166.1808
GBP 219.7787
EUR 198.5711
JPY 1.5902