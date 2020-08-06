(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3055 06.08.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 06TH AUGUST 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 10, 2020

USD 166.1808

GBP 219.7787

EUR 198.5711

JPY 1.5902