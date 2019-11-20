FPCCI hails relocation of Pak trade missions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hailed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to relocate Pakistan trade missions to Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania, Mexico, China, Jordan, Sudan, Chile, Canada, Senegal and Ethiopia

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said the relocation of the trade missions would contribute in exploring the untraditional market for enhancement of our exports and investment ties with respective countries.

The relocation was mainly to Africa and South America region which were big markets with populations 1.

3 billion and 633 millions respectively having huge potentials for Pakistan's products. At present, the share of Pakistan was negligible in trade of Africa and South America.

He urged the new trade missions to aggressively market the Pakistani products in the respective countries and also share the information related to their respective countries market, taste, imports, commercial activities and other with FPCCI.