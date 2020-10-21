France to Allocate Another $2.8Bln to Hospitals to Respond to 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the allocation of an additional 2.4 billion Euros ($2.8 billion) to medical institutions to help them overcome the second wave of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and cover their costs.

"We are adding extra 2.

4 billion euros for 2020 in hospital spending so that institutions can cope with the second wave with all the necessary equipment and financially compensate for their unrealized activities," Veran told Les Echos newspaper.

He noted that this aid package was in addition to the 1.5 billion euros allocated during the first COVID-19 wave.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 937,275 confirmed coronavirus cases in France, with 33,928 deaths and 110,515 recoveries.