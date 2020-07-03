UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Occitanie May Suffer 20,000 Job Cuts In Aviation Sector Due To Pandemic Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:35 PM

France's Occitanie May Suffer 20,000 Job Cuts in Aviation Sector Due to Pandemic Crisis

Some 20,000 jobs in the aviation sector are under risk in the French region of Occitanie due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent cuts to air traffic, the president of the region, Carole Delga, said on Friday on the RTL broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Some 20,000 jobs in the aviation sector are under risk in the French region of Occitanie due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent cuts to air traffic, the president of the region, Carole Delga, said on Friday on the RTL broadcaster.

France's aviation sector has suffered unprecedented losses since the lockdown was introduced in the country in mid-March and the health crisis slashed passenger flights and aircraft orders, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

"In total, we will approach the 20,000 jobs that can be threatened on the Occitanie region. It's a very very strong shock," Delga said, adding that the aviation sector "has never experienced such a crisis".

Notably, on Tuesday, Europe's largest aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, unveiled a plan for 15,000 layoffs worldwide, including 5,000 in France and over 3,500 in Toulouse, the capital of the Occitanie region, to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Moreover, the Air France-KLM group announced earlier in May a net loss of 1.

8 billion Euros (over $2 billion) in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The French government unveiled in mid-June a rescue package of 15 billion euros to the coronavirus-battered aerospace industry, which includes aid measures for Airbus and Air France, as well as other companies in the sector.

In the same appearance, Delga also commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's intention to move ahead with the pension reform project, which triggered national protests and was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pension reform is not what will save jobs. In order to save jobs, long-term partial unemployment must be introduced, the economy must be revived. It also needs public money to be invested in sectors that can bounce back easily," Delga said.

The pension reform that the French President sponsors will replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. Certain categories of retirees fear they will lose their perks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Threatened France Traffic Toulouse Same Money May 2020 Government Industry Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

23 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

27 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

35 minutes ago

Russia reports 6,718 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Japanese Defense Ministry to Auction Military Equi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.