Furniture Exports Witness Record 202.39% Increase

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Furniture exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 202.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Furniture worth US$ 2,782 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 920 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jewellary increased by 11.38 percent, worth of US$ 3,239 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 2,908 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gems exports also increased by 10.39 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 1,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 1,732.

During the period under review, Guar and Guar production exports increased by 2.74 per cent, worth US$ 11,172 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 10,874 of same period of last year.

More Stories From Business

