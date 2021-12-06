Furniture exports witness record 202.39% increase

Furniture exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 202.39 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Furniture worth US$ 2,782 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 920 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jewellary increased by 11.38 percent, worth of US$ 3,239 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 2,908 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gems exports also increased by 10.39 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 1,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 1,732.

During the period under review, Guar and Guar production exports increased by 2.74 per cent, worth US$ 11,172 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 10,874 of same period of last year.