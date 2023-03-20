UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Close Down Almost 8% At $433 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 11:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Gas futures in Europe closed down almost 8% at $432.5 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

April futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub) closed at $432.5 per thousand cubic meters (-7.9%), earlier reaching a low at $429.4 (-8.6%).

