Gas Futures in Europe Close Down Almost 8% at $433 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Gas futures in Europe closed down almost 8% at $432.5 per thousand cubic meters, according to the London-based ICE exchange.

April futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub) closed at $432.5 per thousand cubic meters (-7.9%), earlier reaching a low at $429.4 (-8.6%).