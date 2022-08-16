Gas Futures in Europe Up 6%, Top $2,450 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since March

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe have exceeded $2,450 per thousand cubic meters first time since March 8, growing by some 6% on Monday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
September futures for gas (TTF index) reached a high of $2,463.5 (+6.1%), up from previous settlement of $2,321.5, data showed.