Gas Futures in Europe Up 6%, Top $2,450 Per Thousand Cubic Meters First Time Since March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Gas futures prices in Europe have exceeded $2,450 per thousand cubic meters first time since March 8, growing by some 6% on Monday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.

September futures for gas (TTF index) reached a high of $2,463.5 (+6.1%), up from previous settlement of $2,321.5, data showed.