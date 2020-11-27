UrduPoint.com
Gas Shortfall May Worsen In Coming Days, Reports

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:19 PM

Gas shortfall may worsen in coming days, reports

The sources say that the shortfall may increase from Dec 20 to January 21—the high days of cold.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Gas shortage could increase in coming days due to increase in intensity of cold, a local tv reported on Friday.

The shortfall of gas was likely to go up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day in the days to come.

The sources said that the shortage was likely just because of increase in consumption of gas as it could reach seven billion cubic feet per day and supply including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) will presumably remain at four billion cubic feet per day.

Gas shortfall may increase from Dec 20 to January 21, leaving domestic users in trouble during the high cold days.

The sources said that import of additional LNG was being ensured to deal with the possible crisis.

