Gazprom Board Of Directors Chairman Zubkov Says Expects Russia, Ukraine To Agree On Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:28 PM

Gazprom Board of Directors Chairman Zubkov Says Expects Russia, Ukraine to Agree on Gas

Russian energy giant Gazprom board of directors chairman Viktor Zubkov said Wednesday he expected Russia and Ukraine to agree on gas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom board of directors chairman Viktor Zubkov said Wednesday he expected Russia and Ukraine to agree on gas.

"We should be awaiting," Zubkov said when asked whether some kind of agreement between Moscow and Kiev on gas should be expected.

"Working contacts are ongoing, they will probably find a certain approach," he said.

