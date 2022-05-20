Gazprom Export Stops Delivering Gas to Finnish Gasum Starting From Saturday

Gazprom Export has not received payment in rubles from the Finnish Gasum company for gas supplied in April and stops delivering starting from Saturday, the Russian company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Gazprom Export has not received payment in rubles from the Finnish Gasum company for gas supplied in April and stops delivering starting from Saturday, the Russian company said on Friday.

"As of the end of the working day on May 20 (the payment deadline according to the contract), Gazprom Export has not received payment from Gasum for gas supplies in April.

In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Gazum of the suspension of gas supplies from May 21, 2022 until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by the (Russian) decree," the company said in a statement, adding that Gasum has initiated arbitration proceedings under the contract.