UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Eyes Construction Of Another Direct Gas Pipeline To China For 30Bcm Annually

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

Gazprom Eyes Construction of Another Direct Gas Pipeline to China for 30Bcm Annually

Russian gas giant Gazprom is considering the construction of two new gas pipelines to China: one directly with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year and another across Mongolia for 50 billion cubic meters (The Power of Siberia 2), according to the company's materials.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom is considering the construction of two new gas pipelines to China: one directly with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year and another across Mongolia for 50 billion cubic meters (The Power of Siberia 2), according to the company's materials.

"We are considering the possibility of building a pipeline with a design capacity of up to 30 billion cubic meters per year from our fields in Western Siberia to the western part of the Russian-Chinese border. We are currently negotiating the terms of a purchase and sale agreement with CNPC," Gazprom said.

The company also recalled that it was also considering the construction of a gas pipeline from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia with a design capacity of up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In December 2019, Russian gas supplies to China began via The Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Gazprom planned to supply up to 5 billion cubic meters of gas to China this year, up to 10 billion cubic meters in 2021, and up to 15 billion cubic meters in 2022. The company intends to reach the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025. An increase in The Power of Siberia's throughput capacity to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year is also being discussed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Company Sale Mongolia December Border Gas 2019 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US Ambassador

15 seconds ago

More than AED225,000 of sport scholarship up for g ..

15 minutes ago

Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for black hole resear ..

2 minutes ago

Wedding halls directed for adherence to Covid-19 p ..

2 minutes ago

Pistol went off, mother killed

2 minutes ago

Trump 'looking forward' to next presidential debat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.