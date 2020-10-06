Gazprom Eyes Construction of Another Direct Gas Pipeline to China for 30Bcm Annually

Russian gas giant Gazprom is considering the construction of two new gas pipelines to China: one directly with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year and another across Mongolia for 50 billion cubic meters (The Power of Siberia 2), according to the company's materials.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian gas giant Gazprom is considering the construction of two new gas pipelines to China: one directly with a capacity of 30 billion cubic meters per year and another across Mongolia for 50 billion cubic meters (The Power of Siberia 2), according to the company's materials.

"We are considering the possibility of building a pipeline with a design capacity of up to 30 billion cubic meters per year from our fields in Western Siberia to the western part of the Russian-Chinese border. We are currently negotiating the terms of a purchase and sale agreement with CNPC," Gazprom said.

The company also recalled that it was also considering the construction of a gas pipeline from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia with a design capacity of up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

In December 2019, Russian gas supplies to China began via The Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Gazprom planned to supply up to 5 billion cubic meters of gas to China this year, up to 10 billion cubic meters in 2021, and up to 15 billion cubic meters in 2022. The company intends to reach the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters by 2025. An increase in The Power of Siberia's throughput capacity to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year is also being discussed.