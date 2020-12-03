UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Neft Vows To Return Hydrocarbons Production To 100Mln Tonnes In 2021 - Top Manager

Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:44 PM

Gazprom Neft Vows to Return Hydrocarbons Production to 100Mln Tonnes in 2021 - Top Manager

Gazprom Neft hopes to return hydrocarbons production to almost 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2021, Vadim Yakovlev, the company's deputy general director for exploration and production, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Gazprom Neft hopes to return hydrocarbons production to almost 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2021, Vadim Yakovlev, the company's deputy general director for exploration and production, said.

"We hope that in terms of hydrocarbons we will be able to practically return to the level of 100 million tonnes. But, of course, specific figures will depend on the demand next year and the parameters of the OPEC+ deal," Yakovlev said in an interview with the Sibirskaya Neft magazine.

