Gazprom Pumps 46.8Mcm of Gas to Sudzha Station for Transit to Europe Via Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom streamed 46.8 million cubic meters of gas to the Sudzha entry point on Monday for further transit to Europe, as verified by Ukraine, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

Sudzha remains the only station transiting Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine after Kiev refused to continue admitting fuel at another station, Sokhranivka, on May 11. The Ukrainian regulator said the closure was the result of Sokhranivka going under the control of Russian armed forces in the Luhansk People's Republic.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the Ukrainian territory in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station ” 46.8 million cubic meters, as of May 16. The application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

The Monday figure is more than a 25% drop compared to Sunday, when 64.7 million cubic meters of gas was supplied by Gazprom, according to the Ukrainian gas transmission operator.