HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Poland would like to increase the supply of natural gas from Russian energy giant Gazprom to Europe to maintain its energy security in winter, the countries of the region are waiting for it, Przemyslaw Waclawski, the vice president of Polish energy company PGNiG for finance, told Sputnik.

"My personal opinion is that Europe is waiting for that, so like the moment Gazprom will start pumping, Europe, especially Western Europe, will be most secure for winter," Waclawski said on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Houston when asked whether he saw the need for Gazprom to increase gas supplies to Europe.