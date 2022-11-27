UrduPoint.com

Gems Exports Witness 98.59 Percent Increase: PBS

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Gems exports during the first four months of the fiscal year 2022-23 increased by 98.59 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, Gems worth US$ 3,797,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 1,912,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of jewellery increased by 18.70 percent, worth US$ 3,840,000 as compared to exports of US$ 3,235,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, Furniture also increased by 93.61 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were US$ 5,386,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 2,782,000.

During the period under review, Cement exports increased by 1.25 percent, worth US$ 66,270,000 in the current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 65,451,000 during the same period of last year.

