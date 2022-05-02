UrduPoint.com

Germany Unlikely To 'Survive' Next 2 Winters Without Russian Gas - E.ON

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Germany Unlikely to 'Survive' Next 2 Winters Without Russian Gas - E.ON

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Germany is unlikely to "survive" the next two winters without imports of Russian gas, Leonhard Birnbaum, the head of major energy company E.ON, has told the FAZ newspaper.

"Without Russian gas, we are unlikely to survive the next two winters, except perhaps at the expense of the damage to our industry and economy.

But then we will have neither steel nor the chemical industry, the consequences would be dramatic. So I can only warn against a gas embargo," Birnbaum said.

