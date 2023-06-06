UrduPoint.com

Ghee Price Decreases Across The Country:USC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ghee price decreases across the country:USC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Utility Store Corporation USC has reduced the prices of subsidized ghee provided under the Prime Minister's Relief Package by Rs 80 per kg across the country.

According to USC Spokesperson, the subsidized ghee, which was earlier being sold at Rs 490 per kg, would now be available at Rs 410 per kg, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that ghee would be provided at Rs 300 per kg for the registered users under Benazir Income Support Program(BISP).

It should be noted that USC is providing special subsidies on basic commodities (flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses) under the Prime Minister's Relief Package.

Apart from this, the prices of other branded items available at utility stores are also very low compared to the general market.

USC strives to provide affordable and quality goods to the public in a timely manner.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Market From Flour

Recent Stories

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

5 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

19 minutes ago
 DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

19 minutes ago
 EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in ..

EAD policy cuts single-use plastic bags by 95% in first year

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.