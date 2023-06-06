Ghee price decreases across the country:USC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Utility Store Corporation USC has reduced the prices of subsidized ghee provided under the Prime Minister's Relief Package by Rs 80 per kg across the country.

According to USC Spokesperson, the subsidized ghee, which was earlier being sold at Rs 490 per kg, would now be available at Rs 410 per kg, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that ghee would be provided at Rs 300 per kg for the registered users under Benazir Income Support Program(BISP).

It should be noted that USC is providing special subsidies on basic commodities (flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses) under the Prime Minister's Relief Package.

Apart from this, the prices of other branded items available at utility stores are also very low compared to the general market.

USC strives to provide affordable and quality goods to the public in a timely manner.