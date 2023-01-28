Gift University delegation visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Gift University led by Prof Dr Farrukh visited Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) office here on Saturday.

Other members of the Gift University delegation were Dr Zaheer Abbas, Head of Department (HOD) business & Commerce; Waleed Naeem, Assistant Manager Corporate Relations; Qasim Naseem Mir, Faculty Member Business & Commerce and Faisal Rasheed, Faculty Member Business & Commerce of Gift University, Gujranwala.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the Sialkot industry.

He said that Sialkot was the second largest city of Pakistan which was playing an important role in strengthening the national economy through foreign exchange.

He said that Sialkot made surgical instruments, leather products, footballs, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms & accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware & table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/flatware and military uniform badges were used internationally.

Arshad Latif Butt said that Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects including Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dryport and own private airline namely AirSial Airline.

The industry of Sialkot would continue to play its full role in strengthening national economy, he added.

Prof Dr Farrukh of Gift University said that Gift University was paying special attention towards Accounts, IT and other subjects that could meet the needs of industry.

The meeting was attended by PSGMEA Vice Chairman Sheikh Umer Zaman, Secretary General Mohsin Maqsood, Sheikh Rafi Soni, Rana Naseer Ahmed, Rana Suleman, Zarar Doodhi and other members.

Later, PSGMEA Chairman, Vice Chairman and Zarar Dhoodhi also presenteda commemorative shield to Prof Farrukh.