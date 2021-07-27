Global Economy Projected to Grow 6% in 2021, 4.9% in 2022 - IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The global economy is expected to grow at 6 percent in 2021 and at 4.9 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its updated World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday.

The IMF left unchanged its projection for this year's growth from its forecast in April, but raised the projection for 2022.

"The 0.5 percentage point upgrade for 2022 derives largely from the forecast upgrade for advanced economies, particularly the United States, reflecting the anticipated legislation of additional fiscal support in the second half of 2021 and improved health metrics more broadly across the group," the report said.