Gold price decline by Rs.4,200 to Rs.158,300 per tola 29 July 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.4,200 per tola and was sold at Rs.158,300 on Friday against sale at Rs.162,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.3,601 and was sold at Rs.135,717 against its sale at Rs.

139,318 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.124,407 against its sale at Rs.127,708, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1603 and Rs.1397.46 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $12 and was sold at $1762 against its sale at $1750, the association reported.