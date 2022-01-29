Gold price decrease by Rs 50 to Rs 126,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 126,100 on Saturday against its sale at Rs126,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs43 to Rs 108,110 from Rs 108,153 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 99,101 from Rs 99,140, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1470 and Rs 1260.28 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$8 to US1792 from US$1784, the association reported.