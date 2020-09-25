UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs700 25 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:38 PM

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 on Friday and was traded at Rs111,800 against its price at Rs112,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 on Friday and was traded at Rs111,800 against its price at Rs112,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs601 and was traded at Rs 95,850 against its sale at Rs96,451, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained unchanged at Rs1150 while that of 10 gram silver also remained static at 98,594.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1859 against $1857, the association reported.

