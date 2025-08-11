Gold prices dip by Rs3,600 to Rs 358,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs3,600 on Monday and was sold at Rs358,800 against its sale at Rs362,400 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 3,086 to Rs.

307,613 from Rs 310,699 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by 2,829 to Rs 281,988 from Rs 284,817.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs51 and Rs44 and was traded at Rs.4,013 and Rs 3,440 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $36 to $3,361 from $3,397 whereas silver decreased $0.51 to $37.80 against $38.31, the Association reported.