Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) (11-08-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 281.22

GBP 382.69378.16

EUR 331.88 327.91

JPY 1.9276 1.9049

SAR 75.75 74.86

AED 77.40 76.

48

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3612

LIBOR 3M 4.2264

LIBOR 6M 4.0570

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD281.06279.78277.11274.85272.33 269.74267.41

EUR328.35327.27 324.73322.66 320.28 317.79 315.57

GBP378.38376.73373.20370.20 366.84363.35360.20

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

13 minutes ago
 Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

17 minutes ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

47 minutes ago
 China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

14 hours ago
 Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins ..

Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign

15 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

15 hours ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business