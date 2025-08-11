EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.26 281.22
GBP 382.69378.16
EUR 331.88 327.91
JPY 1.9276 1.9049
SAR 75.75 74.86
AED 77.40 76.48
48
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3612
LIBOR 3M 4.2264
LIBOR 6M 4.0570
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD281.06279.78277.11274.85272.33 269.74267.41
EUR328.35327.27 324.73322.66 320.28 317.79 315.57
GBP378.38376.73373.20370.20 366.84363.35360.20
