Indonesian Embassy kicks off 'Independence Day Celebration'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Indonesian nationals and their families gathered at the embassy of the republic of Indonesia in Islamabad on Sunday to kick off celebrations for the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day to be held on August 17.

The event was graced by H.E. Mr. Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Indonesia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, along with the Indonesian Embassy's staff and other Indonesian community members, such as students, pilots, UN/IO staff, professionals, and the Indonesian spouses married to Pakistanis or foreigners,said release issued here.

Festivities began with an energetic morning exercise session, followed by an upbeat Zumba session that energized the crowd for the festivities ahead.

Participants in Red and white T-shirts, echoing the Indonesian flag, gave the gathering a vibrant patriotic touch.

“We must be proud to be Indonesians. Today is a day of celebration, a time to come together, enjoy, and strengthen our bonds as one family. Let us cherish our traditions, share our happiness, and celebrate with unity and pride," Ambassador Chandra accompanied by Mme Tamara Y. Sukotjo.

He further invited all Indonesians to join the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony on 17 August. "We will honor Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day with dignity, joy, and spirit of nationalism.”

The celebration continued with a series of sports and tradition games including badminton, table tennis, volleyball, and futsal. From the thrill of tug of war (tarik tambang) to the laughter-filled sack race (balap karung), and tomato dance (joget tomat), kept the festive spirit alive.

Participants were treated to traditional Indonesian snacks and dishes, giving the diaspora a taste of home and introducing Indonesian flavors to friends in Pakistan.

Food stalls run by Indonesian students served popular favorites such as nasi ayam bakar (steamed rice with BBQ chicken), nasi pecel (steamed rice with mixed vegetables), bila ayam, and snacks like risol mayonnaise, and Indonesian pakora called bakwan, along with desserts such as pisang hijau and es cincau.

Participants expressed their joy at being part of the celebration.

“We are truly excited to be here. We came to experience Indonesian culture, enjoy its traditional food, and celebrate with a community that always stands united," said Mrs. Leni Rina, who is married to a Pakistani from Lahore, shared her felicity.

“This celebration is more than just an event; it’s a chance to reconnect with our Indonesian friends. Coming together, sharing joy, and celebrating our Independence Day keeps us connected to our roots," added Ms. Nurul, UN Staff.

“This celebration makes us feel at home. We are proud to mark our Independence Day with passion and joy," said Kholifah Azizah, a student at the International Islamic University Islamabad.

During the event, Ambassador Chandra warmly welcomed Mr. Asrobudi, the Advisor of IBEX Indonesia, whose team including six talented Indonesian mountain climbers are heading towards Trango Towers in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, with the spirit of friendship in commemorating the 75th anniversary of Indonesia and Pakistan Bilateral Relations.

The all day event concluded by distributing door prizes for the lucky ones.