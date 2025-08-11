Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 11, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 13, 2025
USD 282.4377
GBP 379.7657
EUR 329.3223
JPY 1.9172
APP/as/
