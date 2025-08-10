Softened Tax Policy A Big Relief To Business Community
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The business community is relieved over the government’s decision to soften its tax policy by reversal of several budgetary measures.
Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food, Shahid Imran stated this in a meeting with a delegation of food exporters here Sunday.
He said that powers granted to FBR under section 37A of the sales tax act have been strictly limited and these powers will now be exercised only in serious cases of sales tax fraud of fake or flying invoices. Income tax commissioner and two nominees of recognised trade bodies will approve conduct of investigation.
He was of the view that a stable and business-friendly tax regime is essential for sustaining economic growth, attracting investment and ensuring the smooth availability of essential food items at reasonable prices.
Shahid Imran urged the authorities to continue consultations with the private sector to develop long-term fiscal policies that balance revenue generation with economic stability. The FPCCI top leadership led by its President Atif Ikram Sheikh will remain committed to supporting initiatives that foster sustainable growth in Pakistan’s food and allied industries, he vowed.
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
More Stories From Business
-
Softened tax policy a big relief to business community42 seconds ago
-
US-Pakistan Business Council turns 23 years21 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Embassy kicks off 'Independence Day Celebration'7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 202510 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s “Longest Dialogue Partner of ASEAN” in region: Acting Chairman ACI23 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi, felicitates ASEAN community on its 58th anniversary1 day ago
-
FCA system boosts Karachi ports revenue by 50%1 day ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs300 to Rs 362,400 per tola1 day ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi felicitate ASEAN Community on “58th Anniversary of ASEAN Day”1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 20251 day ago