US-Pakistan Business Council Turns 23 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

US-Pakistan Business Council turns 23 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) turns 23 years and it has since its inception been playing an active role in promotion of bilateral economic partnership.

The council's founding chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, who was then President of FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry), had singed the memorandum of understanding in 2002 at Washington in the presence of the then Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Aziz while Ahmet C.Bozar signed as US council Chairman.

The Council marked its 23rd anniversary, celebrating over two decades of commitment to strengthening economic and commercial ties between the United States and Pakistan, the council's spokesman told media here Sunday.

The Council has emerged as a vital platform fostering mutual understanding, trade facilitation, and private sector cooperation between both nations.

As the founding chairman, Iftikhar Ali Malik brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, and business chambers to promote dialogue and develop a robust framework for bilateral trade. His forward-thinking leadership laid the foundation for long-term partnerships and opened doors for American investment in Pakistan’s core sectors such as energy, IT, agriculture, textiles, and services

Over the past 23 years, he added, the USPBC has played a crucial role in advancing policy advocacy, enhancing market access, and promoting regulatory reforms.

It has worked closely with both governments to resolve trade issues, boost transparency, and encourage sustainable economic practices. He said today , as global economic dynamics evolve, the council remains committed to innovation, inclusivity, and long-term collaboration. It continues to serve as a bridge for strategic alliances, helping both nations navigate new economic challenges and unlock trade potential.

As the council also celebrates this historic milestone in Washington, it pays rich tributes to Iftikhar Ali Malik’s enduring legacy and unwavering dedication to economic diplomacy, he mentioned. Malik's efforts have not only benefited bilateral relations but have also contributed to regional stability and prosperity.

The 23rd anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a renewed pledge to shaping a future of stronger economic integration, shared growth, and a deepened US-Pakistan partnership. The journey continues—with vision, trust, and cooperation at its core.

It’s necessary to mention here that idea of formation of council was floated by Dr Herbert J Davis Managing Director South Asia Division, USA Chamber of Commerce during his visit to FPCCI on March 27, 2002 and Malik has materialized the idea in close collaboration with the then Ms Esperanza Gomes Executive Director US-Pakistan Business Council.

