Open Menu

PFC For Taking Swift Advantage Of Low US Tariff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PFC for taking swift advantage of low US tariff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that

Pakistan must take swift advantage of the US low tariff by boosting its exports on top priority.

Chairing the PFC meeting here Sunday, he said Pakistan’s exports to the US bear lower tariffs than countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh. And the development could open up space for manufacturers, particularly in textiles and clothing. Pakistan must benefit from this opening in the American market and attract FDI in export-oriented industries.

The global supply chain shift - accelerated by President Trump’s tariffs - is already underway. He said Pak exports to United States must take advantage of lower tariffs compared to competitors creating a significant competitive edge. This development offers a promising opportunity for local manufacturers, especially in the high-potential sectors of textiles and clothing, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s export portfolio.

With reduced tariff barriers, he said, Pakistani goods can enter the US market at more competitive prices, improving profit margins and encouraging higher volumes. The textile and apparel industry, already renowned for its quality and craftsmanship, can leverage this advantage to secure larger market share, attract new buyers, and expand long-term trade partnerships.

He said, the favorable tariff environment could encourage fresh investment in manufacturing, technology upgrades, and compliance with global standards, further boosting competitiveness. If effectively utilized, this tariff advantage could transform Pakistan’s position in the US market, fostering sustainable export-led economic growth, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

56 minutes ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

3 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

4 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

6 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business