PFC For Taking Swift Advantage Of Low US Tariff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday that
Pakistan must take swift advantage of the US low tariff by boosting its exports on top priority.
Chairing the PFC meeting here Sunday, he said Pakistan’s exports to the US bear lower tariffs than countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh. And the development could open up space for manufacturers, particularly in textiles and clothing. Pakistan must benefit from this opening in the American market and attract FDI in export-oriented industries.
The global supply chain shift - accelerated by President Trump’s tariffs - is already underway. He said Pak exports to United States must take advantage of lower tariffs compared to competitors creating a significant competitive edge. This development offers a promising opportunity for local manufacturers, especially in the high-potential sectors of textiles and clothing, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s export portfolio.
With reduced tariff barriers, he said, Pakistani goods can enter the US market at more competitive prices, improving profit margins and encouraging higher volumes. The textile and apparel industry, already renowned for its quality and craftsmanship, can leverage this advantage to secure larger market share, attract new buyers, and expand long-term trade partnerships.
He said, the favorable tariff environment could encourage fresh investment in manufacturing, technology upgrades, and compliance with global standards, further boosting competitiveness. If effectively utilized, this tariff advantage could transform Pakistan’s position in the US market, fostering sustainable export-led economic growth, he concluded.
