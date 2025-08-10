WASA directed to complete smart water meter project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed officers to complete all work on the Smart Water Meter Project strictly according to the given timeline.

Chairing a meeting he said that provision of high-quality water supply services must remain the top priority of WASA and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated at all.

He announced that installation of 8,400 smart water meters would commence in November. Its first phase would cover the area of Gulistan Colony No.2 and G-Block, he added.

He said that once installed, these meters would automatically record water consumption data without need for meter readers. It would also enable accurate billing based on actual usage, he added.

He said that the project would help conserve the precious resource of water in addition to ensuring access of citizens to round-the-clock supply.

He said that the Smart Water Meter Project would be fully implemented within next two years and urged that all work should progress strictly as per the approved schedule.

He also instructed improvements to water supply service delivery in Madina Town X-Block and Peoples’ Colony under JICA project. He also appreciated dedicated efforts of JICA expert team in this regard.

Deputy Managing Director (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) Saqib Raza, Director I&C Arif Suryani, Director Finance Sheharyar Hassan, Director Revenue Umar Iftikhar, JICA Project Director Usman Zia and others were also present in the meeting.