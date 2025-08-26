Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Albert-P, Daphne and Lia carrying Container and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile another ship ‘Maraikh’ with Liquefied Natural Gas also arrived at outer anchorage on today.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Daphne, Al-berth-P, Angie, Koulitsa-2, Hyde Park and Ghat are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 176,097 tonnes, comprising 83,179 tonnes imports cargo and 92,918 export cargo carried in 4,866 Containers (2,094 TEUs Imports & 2,772 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Salt Lake, Sofia-II and Maraikh & three more ships, Sinar Toraja, GFS Prime and MSC Mediterranean scheduled to laod/offload Soya Bean Seed, Fuel oil, LNG, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, EETL, EVTL and QICT respectively on today,while two more ships, Hansa Africa and Jin Shun He with Container are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday.
