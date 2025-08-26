Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 26, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE
25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 28, 2025
USD 281.
8456
GBP 380.5761
EUR 329.7594
JPY 1.9129
APP/as/
