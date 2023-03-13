Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 13th March 2023 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 198,500 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 181,939 on 13th March 2023. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 198,500. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 170,180. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 198,500 Rs 181,939 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 170,180 Rs 155,997 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,018 Rs 15,600 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 12th March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 198,500. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 170,180.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 181,939. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 155,997. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 181,939. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 155,997.