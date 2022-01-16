UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

January 16, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2022 per tola for 24k is 120,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 103,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,000. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 103,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 102,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 16th January 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 120,100 Rs 110,117
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 103,000 Rs 94,416
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,300 Rs 9,442

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,117. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,010. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 94,416. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 94,324.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 16th January 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 16th January 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Karachi Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Lahore Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Islamabad Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Rawalpindi Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Peshawar Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Quetta Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
Sialkot Rs 120,100 Rs 103,000 Rs 110,117 Rs 94,416
