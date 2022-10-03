Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 141,900 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 130,003 on 3rd October 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 141,900. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,600. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 141,900 Rs 130,003 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,600 Rs 111,466 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,160 Rs 11,147 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 2nd October 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 141,900. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 121,600.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 130,003. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,466. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 130,003. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 111,466.