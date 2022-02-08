Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 118,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 101,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 118,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 118,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 101,300. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 101,300.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 8th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 118,100 Rs 108,300 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,300 Rs 92,858 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,130 Rs 9,286

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 108,300. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 108,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 92,858. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 92,858.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 8th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 8th February 2022 in different cities.