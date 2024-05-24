Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,800 per tola to Rs 240,200

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,800 and was sold at Rs 240,200 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 242,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,543 to Rs 205,933 from Rs 207,476 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs 188,772 from Rs 190,186, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs,2,800 and Rs.2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,338 from $2,355, the association reported.