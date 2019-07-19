UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Agrees To Review Additional Taxes On Retailers: PRA Chief

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Govt agrees to review additional taxes on retailers: PRA chief

Pakistan Retailers Association (PRA) Founder Musarat Ijaz Khan on Friday said after a hectic negotiation process by PRA representatives, the government has been agreed to review excessive taxes on retailers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Pakistan Retailers Association (PRA) Founder Musarat Ijaz Khan on Friday said after a hectic negotiation process by PRA representatives, the government has been agreed to review excessive taxes on retailers.The government representatives have been informed that the business can be destroyed.

He said that they had also informed the government that the government will also be deprived from the revenue it was earlier generating from this industry.After negotiation, the FBR officials have showed its willingness to review the problem.

Ijaz Khan thanked the FBR chairman and Special Assistance Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashaq Awan for their cooperation and assurance to review the retailers' problems.

Their cooperation and assurance has not only improved the government image before the business community but has helped curbing hat growing in the minds of businessmen.In an interview to The Morning Mail and Online news Agency, Khan said on the direction of Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Information, FBR chairman has formed a committee.

Col (retd) Asif Kayani, Gul Najeeb Abbasi, Malik Habib and Hassan Sardar will represent retailers.They will present their problems to FBR Chairman Shabbir Zaidi and the retailers association's representatives from across Pakistan will also be part of the delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business FBR From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PCB congratulates Sana Mir on induction in ICC Wom ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting reviews construction of double road

12 seconds ago

PTI to clean sweep elections in merged districts o ..

15 seconds ago

Shang Grid Station to be energised on Tuesday

17 seconds ago

Sports promotion mission of Punjab govt: Punjab sp ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistani Court Places Ex-Prime Minister Into 13-D ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.