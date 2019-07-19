Govt agrees to review additional taxes on retailers: PRA chief

Pakistan Retailers Association (PRA) Founder Musarat Ijaz Khan on Friday said after a hectic negotiation process by PRA representatives, the government has been agreed to review excessive taxes on retailers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019)

He said that they had also informed the government that the government will also be deprived from the revenue it was earlier generating from this industry.After negotiation, the FBR officials have showed its willingness to review the problem.

Ijaz Khan thanked the FBR chairman and Special Assistance Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashaq Awan for their cooperation and assurance to review the retailers' problems.

Their cooperation and assurance has not only improved the government image before the business community but has helped curbing hat growing in the minds of businessmen.In an interview to The Morning Mail and Online news Agency, Khan said on the direction of Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Information, FBR chairman has formed a committee.

Col (retd) Asif Kayani, Gul Najeeb Abbasi, Malik Habib and Hassan Sardar will represent retailers.They will present their problems to FBR Chairman Shabbir Zaidi and the retailers association's representatives from across Pakistan will also be part of the delegation.