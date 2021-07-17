UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Demanded To Review Hike In POL Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Govt demanded to review hike in POL prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The business community Saturday demanded the government to revisit its recent decision of hike in POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) prices.

The businessmen and exporters delegation from Sialkot led by Dr Nouman Idris Butt made this demand in a meeting with Iftikhar Ali Malik, the President of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) here.

On this occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik observed that increase in oil prices would depress supply of other goods as well as increase the cost of production.

Manufacturers would have no other option but to increase price of their respective goods and services, he added.

Malik urged the government to control POL prices which hit almost all sectors of economy as well as affect exports.

He suggested the government to freeze prices of petroleum products, gas and power tariffs for industriesespecially export-oriented industries to boost the industrial production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Oil Price Sialkot Gas Commerce All From Government Industry Asia Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Depression

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs And Dp World, Uae Region Introduce A ..

46 minutes ago

World's largest planetarium opens in Shanghai

49 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims two more lives in KP

49 minutes ago

Djibouti receives more COVID-19 jabs as vaccinatio ..

49 minutes ago

UN forum pledges to bolster pandemic fight, green ..

49 minutes ago

Vivo V21e Hands-on Experience: A Highly Capable Sm ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.