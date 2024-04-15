Open Menu

Govt Expected To Increase Petrol Price Tonight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 11:32 AM

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

The latest reports say that the forthcoming changes may entail a substantial uptick in petrol prices, potentially by Rs8 per liter over the next fortnight, with the new price estimated at Rs298 per liter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) The Federal government is expected to unveil new petrol prices for the next 15 days tonight—a move anticipated to have wide-reaching implications for consumers nationwide.

The impending price adjustments, expected to be announced tonight, are anticipated to reflect both international market dynamics and domestic fiscal policies.

The sources said that there is a likelihood of yet another increase in petrol prices.

They said that the forthcoming changes may entail a substantial uptick in petrol prices, potentially by Rs8 per liter over the next fortnight, with the new price estimated at Rs298 per liter.

In addition to it, diesel prices could witness a Rs2 per liter hike during the same period.

Besides it, the internal deliberations within the government hint at the possibility of a significant change in petrol pricing, contemplating a surge from the current Rs60 to an unprecedented Rs100 per liter.

This development follows the precedent set by the federal government, which recently implemented significant adjustments in fuel prices ahead of the Eid festivities.

On April 1st, petrol prices soared by Rs9.66 per liter, settling at Rs289.41 per liter, as compared to the previous rate of Rs279.75. Concurrently, diesel prices experienced a reduction of Rs3.32 per liter, now standing at Rs282.24 per liter from the earlier Rs285.56.

The Ministry of Finance also outlined additional modifications, including a Rs3.22 per liter reduction in diesel prices, now pegged at Rs282.24 per liter. Furthermore, light diesel witnessed a decrease of Rs0.38 per liter, setting the new price at Rs167.80 per liter. Similarly, kerosene prices saw a cut of Rs2.27 per liter, with the new rate fixed at Rs186.39 per liter.

