UrduPoint.com

Govt Focuses On Agricultural Research To Increase Per Hecter Yield: Fakhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Govt focuses on agricultural research to increase per hecter yield: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was being putting special focus on agricultural research to increase per hecter yield in order to achieve sustainable agriculture development in the country.

He stated this while chairing a symposium, which was also attended Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, SAPM on Food Security, Hur Taewoong, Administrator Rural Development Administration (RDA), Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Sur Sangpyo and Director Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Pakistan Centre Dr. Cho Gyoungrae.

Fakhar said that KOPIA Pakistan Centre and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will jointly develop locally customized technologies and serve as a hub for sharing agricultural technologies and knowledge between the two countries.

Our collaboration will contribute to increase farmers income and developing Pakistan's agricultural industry, he added.

Fakhar apprised the delegation about the livestock sector in Pakistan and the need for development of value-added animal products.

He expressed hope for further enhancing the volume and quality of trade-able agricultural products between the two countries and assured full support for further cooperation by the Government of Pakistan.

Both delegations agreed to expand the cooperation in the field of machinery and vegetable seed production.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan Suh Sangpyo said that he expected that Pakistan's agriculture will go beyond domestic food self-sufficiency and contribute to the global food problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Hur Taewoong, Administrator Rural Development Administration (RDA), said that technological advancement is closely linked to a country's economic development.

He said RDA was willing to share Korea's best practices with Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Sur Jamshed Hub Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020 ..

China's digital economy worth nearly $5.4T in 2020

7 minutes ago
 Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

7 minutes ago
 UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death ..

UN 'Glad to See' Belarus Activist Shishov's Death Being Investigated - Spokesper ..

7 minutes ago
 US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks to Pr ..

US Coast Guard Plans Offensive Cyber Attacks to Protect Maritime Assets From Hac ..

7 minutes ago
 Vaccination , Compliance to SOPs critically needed ..

Vaccination , Compliance to SOPs critically needed to control Covid : Expert

7 minutes ago
 Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held ..

Launching ceremony of Type-054 Class Frigate held in Shanghai

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.