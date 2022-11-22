UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing On Export Competitiveness Through Energy Efficiency: NPO CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Govt focusing on export competitiveness through energy efficiency: NPO CEO

The government is focused on improving industrial productivity through efficient and optimum use of resources to reduce the input cost, so that Pakistani products could remain competitive in the global market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The government is focused on improving industrial productivity through efficient and optimum use of resources to reduce the input cost, so that Pakistani products could remain competitive in the global market.

National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry disclosed this while addressing an awareness seminar on 'Implementation of Energy Efficiency Improvement Competitive Reinforcement Initiative', here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

He highlighted the ways and means to handle the challenges faced by the industry in enhancing industrial productivity. He said that increased industrial productivity was possible through efficient and optimum use of resources.

Alamgir Chaudhry was of the view that local industry needed to focus and improve three major areas including human resource, energy efficiency and technology in its procedures, operations and management systems. The improvement of these three vital areas would definitely help increase productivity at a competitive input cost, thus enabling Pakistani mercantile to achieve a niche in the international market, he added.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Asif Ali Farrukh said that the provincial government had started Competitive Reinforcement Initiative (CRI) with the prime objective to provide technical and other support to medium and export-oriented industry as to how these could compete in the international market. "In this innovative project, we have at first focused four industrial clusters i.

e. auto parts, footwear, surgical and supports. In this connection, we have held awareness sessions for representatives of these industrial units," he said, asserting that the NPO, under the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, was partnering with the PSIC for the purpose.

In this first such session, he added, the stakeholders were being informed about adopting energy efficiency mechanism to cut substantially the cost of energy that would not only lower their overall input cost but also enable them to be competitive in the global trade, besides enhancing their profit margins.

Asif Ali Farrukh said that in a way, this project would also promote knowledge economy concepts in the local, especially export-oriented, industry. He also sought cooperation from the industrialists to turn the initiative into a success story, adding that the scope of the CRI would also be extended to other industries as well.

Earlier, the keynote speaker Muhammad Hamza Latif briefed the participants on 'Project Brief-Energy Efficiency', while Senior Energy Auditor Hammad Altaf spoke about 'Importance of Energy Efficiency in Industries- success stories'.

Hamza Latif said that the world was fast switching over to energy efficiency resources for industrial expansion and development and Pakistan would also have to adopt energy efficiency mechanism for industrial productions. It would help Pakistan remain competitive in the exports market. He said that the NPO had completed 217 energy efficiency projects in textile sector in three phases.

