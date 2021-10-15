UrduPoint.com

Govt Fully Focused On Enhancing Trade With Afghanistan: Razak

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:03 PM

Govt fully focused on enhancing trade with Afghanistan: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said the government was fully focused on boosting trade and exports of the country especially with Afghanistan.

He said peace in Afghanistan and strengthening of bilateral relationship between the two country would help enhancing bilateral trade.

He said the first cargo handling from Islamabad airport to Afghanistan was a historic moment.

The advisor was talking to media on the occasion of dispatching first cargo to Afghanistan via road.

The cargo reached the airport via a private air company WF Integral.

On the proposal of the WF Integral, the customs department had taken this initiative to dispatch cargo to Afghanistan.

Razak said despite having the facility of cargo handling at Islamabad Airport, the complex remained inactive for international transportation.

He said this cargo handling facility at Islamabad airport would also help in dispatching goods coming from other countries to Afghanistan.

