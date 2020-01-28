Govt releases Rs5,925.588 million under PSDP for agriculture uplift projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so fare given the authorization to release Rs5,925.588 million for various agriculture sector development projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs10,587.380 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so fare given the authorization to release Rs5,925.588 million for various agriculture sector development projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs10,587.380 million.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned had also authorized to release funds for the several projects initiated under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program under which the government is intended to spend over Rs300 billion in next five years for development of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

According to the PSDP releases data of the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the authorities concerned had given the authorization to release Rs 4,400 million for national program for improvement of water courses phase-II, as against the total allocation of Rs5.500 billion in order to conserve irrigation water for crops.

Under current year's development agenda, an amount of Rs480 million was release for national oil seed enhancement program as the government had allocated Rs600 million in its PSDP 2019-20 for the promotion of olive cultivation all across the country.

An amount of Rs200 million had also released for pilot project for development of shrimp farming cluster in order to promote the aquaculture and shrimp farming in the country as an amount of Rs400 million earmarked for the projects in current year's development program.

Meanwhile, Rs40 million was released for the Prime Minister Initiative for backyard poultry farming as against its allocation of Rs50 million during current fiscal year.

Rs 160 million was also released for save the calf program as against the total allocation of Rs200 million and Rs160 million for promotion of trout cage farming in Northern Areas of the country as against their respective allocations of Rs200 million.

In order to enhance the productivity of all major crops, an amount of Rs360 million released for rice as against the allocation of Rs 450 million where as Rs160 million released to enhance sugarcane production out of the total allocation of Rs 200 million for current fiscal year.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has also given the authorization to release Rs520 million for the productivity enhancement of wheat as against the total allocation of Rs 650 million of current financial year.

In order to enhance the output of cotton, the government had released Rs40 million for the better cotton initiatives as against the total allocation of Rs50 million during the current year's PSDP.