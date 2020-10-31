UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Slashes Petrol Prices By Rs 1.57 Per Litre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:35 PM

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs 1.57 per litre

The government on Saturday decided to reduce the petrol prices by Rs 1.57 per litre to Rs 102.40 per litre against its sale at Rs 103.97 per litre during the month of October 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The government on Saturday decided to reduce the petrol prices by Rs 1.57 per litre to Rs 102.40 per litre against its sale at Rs 103.97 per litre during the month of October 2020.

The new prices would be applicable from November 1st, 2020, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Likewise, the price of High Speed Diesel has been slashed by Rs 0.84 per litre, which would now be sold at Rs 103.22 per litre against its sale at Rs 104.06 per litre.

The prices of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil will remain unchanged at Rs 65.29 per litre and Rs 62.86 per litre respectively, the press statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Sale Price October November 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Sarwar urges PML-N workers to get rid of anti-stat ..

2 minutes ago

15000 liter spurious milk destroyed

2 minutes ago

Voting Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elections ..

2 minutes ago

Austria brings in second virus shutdown, curfew

2 minutes ago

PML-N MPA condemns anti state narrative of Nawaz ..

6 minutes ago

Govt devises strategy to provide basic commodities ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.