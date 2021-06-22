UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Abolish Taxes On LNG Import

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Tuesday urged the government to withdraw five per cent duty and 12 per cent additional sales tax on the import of LNG (liquefied natural gas).

FPCCI Senior Vice President Khwaja Shahzeb Akram, Regional Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Bhilar and All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Central Chairman Khalid Latif, former chairman Ghiyas Paracha made this demand in a joint press conference here at the FPCCI regional office.

They apprehended that high gas prices would lead to closure of CNG stations, increase in inflation and leave many people jobless.

They were of the view that if the government removed the barriers to private gas imports, additional cheap gas would be available, and it would help increase the revenue by Rs 100 billion annually.

Kh Shahzeb Akram said that additional taxes and duties on import of LNG should be taken back immediately.

APCNGA Central Chairman Khalid Latif said that increase in gas prices would not only lead to closure of CNG stations but also leave millions unemployed, asserting that Rs 450 billion investment would sink. He said that the industry had already lost about Rs 100 billion, fearing that the rest would also fall and no one would be able to invest so much in Pakistan in future.

APCNGA Senior Vice Chairman Shoaib Khanji, Vice Chairman Waqas Khan, Coordinator Punjab Captain (retd) Shuja Anwar, FPCCI Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian were also present.

Pakistan CNG Import Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Lead Waqas Khan Khalid Latif Muhammad Ali Gas All Government Industry Billion Million

